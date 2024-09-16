Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 455,250 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $278,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $314.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

