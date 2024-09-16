Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 483 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000.
SAP Price Performance
SAP opened at $221.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
