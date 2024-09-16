Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 483 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000.

SAP opened at $221.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

