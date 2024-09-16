Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Price Performance
AZO stock opened at $3,123.36 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,085.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,010.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.