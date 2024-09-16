Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,123.36 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,085.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,010.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

