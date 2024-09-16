Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $263.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,277. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

