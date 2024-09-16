Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 649,500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,500 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.93 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.