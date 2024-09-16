Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

