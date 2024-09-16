Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 396,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.