ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1,461.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $318.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.63.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

