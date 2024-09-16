Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $26.34 on Monday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

