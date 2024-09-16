Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

APRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

