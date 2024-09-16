Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ryan Berry Sells 12,500 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,475,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $144.01.

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $149.33. 614,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,863. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after acquiring an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 453,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

