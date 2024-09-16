Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Armlogi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63. Armlogi has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

