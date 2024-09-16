Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.8 days.

Asahi Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Asahi Group stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.