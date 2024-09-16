ASD Reaches Market Cap of $23.32 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009370 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,921.02 or 0.99957803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03454389 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,338,313.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

