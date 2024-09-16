ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $816.36 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $898.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $945.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

