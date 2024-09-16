ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 389.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 433,734 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 906,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,821. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 5.11. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

