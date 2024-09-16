Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Chairman Sells $353,975.51 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 179,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $353,975.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,144.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gaubert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of Asset Entities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $33,373.26.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of ASST stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 465,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,487. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 8.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

