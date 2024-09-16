AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Acquires £2,360 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,086.18).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £119.98 ($156.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,823.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($123.72) and a twelve month high of £133.88 ($175.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of £118.92.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 77.60 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($143.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($196.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £105.53 ($138.01).

Read Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.