AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Acquires £2,360 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,086.18).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
LON AZN opened at £119.98 ($156.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,823.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($123.72) and a twelve month high of £133.88 ($175.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of £118.92.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 77.60 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Analyst Edge: How to Use Expert Opinions
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Micron Technology: 4 Reasons to Buy the 44% Price Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.