Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,775. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

