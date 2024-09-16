Auswide Bank Ltd (ABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Auswide Bank Ltd engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts deposits, including call deposits, term deposits, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts, as well as business access, pension, cash management, mortgage offset, and self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and provides loans comprising home, personal, car, and home renovation loans, as well as credit cards and overdrafts.
