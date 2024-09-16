Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $146,025.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,353.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

