Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $23.34 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and $241.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $23.34 or 0.00040281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,861,921 coins and its circulating supply is 405,858,821 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.