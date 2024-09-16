Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 306.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

