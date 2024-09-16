Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 306.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

