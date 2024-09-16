Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $52.75.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 306.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.