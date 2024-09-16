Avista (NYSE:AVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Avista

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avista by 33.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Avista by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 77,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

