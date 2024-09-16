Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.58 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00007734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $670.83 million and $20.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,869.66 or 0.99893920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,725,034 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,647,715.5745389 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49671004 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $16,883,681.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.