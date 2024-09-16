Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at C$18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.12. Azelis Group has a 52-week low of C$18.36 and a 52-week high of C$25.00.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

About Azelis Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.