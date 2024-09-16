B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 480,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RILYN traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,566. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

