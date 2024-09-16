Baby Doge Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242.13 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 76.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $282.98 million and approximately $242.13 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 95% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,678,481,692,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,819,415,052,896 with 149,634,275,947,967,808 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $8,322,631.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

