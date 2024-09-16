Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.