Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 252487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

The company has a market cap of $703.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

