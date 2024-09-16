Bank of America Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $103.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $96.65 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 147,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

