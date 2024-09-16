Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.39%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

