Barclays Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $36.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $233,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 112,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

