Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BDEV
Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32), for a total value of £569.94 ($745.31). 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.