Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

BDEV opened at GBX 509.75 ($6.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,247.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 384.15 ($5.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.20.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32), for a total value of £569.94 ($745.31). 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

