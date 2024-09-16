Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,314 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 151,212 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 142.1% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.84 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

