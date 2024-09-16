Bcwm LLC Acquires 16,825 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 933.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

