Bcwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bcwm LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 35,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

PKG stock opened at $210.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

