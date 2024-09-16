Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0537 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $358.88 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,289.58 or 0.03939989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,225,611 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,525,611 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

