Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Bentley Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

