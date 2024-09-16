Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Bentley Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
