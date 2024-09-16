BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,326,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 13,813,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.2 days.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHPLF stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

