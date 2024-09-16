BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.90

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 789251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

