Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWO opened at $277.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.28 and its 200 day moving average is $265.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

