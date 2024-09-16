Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $57,908.16

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,143.98 billion and approximately $29.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,908.16 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00538121 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032655 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00079927 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,755,053 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
