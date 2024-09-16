Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cencora makes up 0.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Cencora by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $239.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.24. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

