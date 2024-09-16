Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,865 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 1.17% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

