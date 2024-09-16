Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

