Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Union Pacific
In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.12 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.08. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
