Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,763,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

