bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLUE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in bluebird bio by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.