BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $394.00

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $394.00, but opened at $384.92. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $379.84, with a volume of 209,299 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $276.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.97.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNGU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.